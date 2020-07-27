Four domestic disputes were among the incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week.
Those disputes were:
•verbal domestic dispute between a couple at a Highway 164, Commerce, location.
•dispute at a Hembree Road, Maysville, residence when a woman said a man threw a bag at her.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at a Carruth Road, Commerce, address
•simple battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at a Highway 441, Commerce, address.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week were:
•an Alto woman said a man violated a bond order she had against him by contacting her.
•suspicious person parked behind a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, business.
•a man concealed several items and left Walmart without paying for them.
•a woman said someone broke the window of her vehicle while she was eating at Longhorn’s. Nothing was taken.
•generator and fan stolen from a Zays Lane, Commerce, location.
•financial transaction card fraud against a Commerce man.
