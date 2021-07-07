Lane Seahorn, Sam Hattaway, Ulric Eubanks and Wyatt York from Banks County's Boy Scout Troop 106 recently attended the BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training program (NYLT) at Scoutland in Gainesville.
Lane and Sam attended as participants, while Wyatt was a senior youth staffer overseeing logistics for the course and Ulric was a returning Troop Guide working directly with the participants.
National Youth Leadership Training is six-day program designed to provide youth members with leadership skills and experiences they can use in their home troops and in other situations that demand leadership of self and others. The course is made up of 10 patrols with six scouts in each patrol and primarily delivered by a senior youth staff member with oversight from a trained adult staff member who reports to a nationally certified course director. A Scout must be 13 years old, have achieved the rank of first class and have been recommended by his Scoutmaster to be eligible to attend.
The primary goal of NYLT is to develop Scouts as leaders. To be a good leader requires the knowledge and the ability to use the right tools at the right time. NYLT teaches Scouts the skills necessary to manage group dynamics and performance. These are some of the same skills taught at many Fortune 500 companies. The Scouts learn about these skills and then they are placed as leaders within patrols where they practice these leadership skills. Some of these leadership skills include the following: communicating well, finding your vision, setting goals, preparing plans, team development, problem solving, critical thinking, effective teaching, conflict resolution, ethical decision making, leading yourself, servant leadership.
These Scouts learned a variety of Scoutcraft and outdoor skills such as low impact camping, outdoor cooking, geocaching and many others. In addition, Scouts will be taught how to apply these skills in their home troops. The NYLT course centers around the concepts of what a leader must be, what he must know and what he must do. The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on how to. The skills come alive during the week as the patrol goes on a “Quest for the Meaning of Leadership,” organizers state.
