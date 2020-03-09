When qualifying ended at noon Friday, races had been set for four seats on the May 19 General Primary Election.
In the Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman’s race, Charles Turk will face Will Ramsey. Incumbent Jimmy Hooper is not seeking reelection. Turk is the current District 4 commissioner.
In the District 2 commission race, incumbent David Duckett will face challengers Jason Hensley and Bo Garrison. Garrison is a former member of the Banks County Board of Education.
In the District 4 commission race, Robert “Bob” Blackwell, Brad McCook, William Reems and Keith Gardiner will be on the ballot.
The other local race that will be on the ballot will be the chief magistrate seat where incumbent Ivan Mote will face Noel Brown Ventrice.
In the other positions up for reelection, only the incumbents qualified. These include: sheriff, Carlton Speed; clerk of court, Tim Harper; tax commissioner, Becky Carlan; coroner, Mark Savage; surveyor, Andrew Jordan; probate judge, Helen Hewell; post 1 school board, Anthony Seabolt; post 2 school board, Wes Whitfield; and post 4 school board, Atha Dalton.
The General Election will be Nov. 3.
