Four cases of shoplifting are among the incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week.
Those reports include:
•shoplifting when a woman went through the self-checkout line at Walmart and did not scan several items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man hid several items under his clothing and left Walmart without paying for the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a juvenile was spotted putting a computer cable under his hoodie and attempting to leave the store without paying.
•shoplifting when a woman went through the self-scan line at Walmart and did not scan all of the items.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported include the following:
•loitering at Scottish Inn when a woman was spotted trying to get into several vehicles.
•custody dispute when a woman said her ex-husband would not return their daughters to her, per a court order.
•burglary at Legacy Landscape, located on Hwy. 441 South, when someone broke a window to get into the business. The owner said nothing appeared to have been taken.
•theft or loss of property when a woman said she had her iphone in her purse when she was shopping at Walmart and she later realized it was missing.
•trespassing at Hwy. 98, Homer, during a dispute between two women over a man. One of the women claimed that the other one held a hammer over her head.
•purse and wallet stolen from a vehicle on Scales Creek Road, Homer.
•battery at an Old Hwy. 441, Alto, address, when a couple got into a fight over candy wrappers being in the bed.
•
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.