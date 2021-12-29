Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.