Four Banks County students made the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville. They are:
•Lucy Hughes of Baldwin.
•Ashlynne Malinowski of Baldwin.
•Harlee Parden of Homer.
•Olivia Wilson of Homer.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 12:54 am
