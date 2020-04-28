On Friday, May 1, District 2 Public Health, which includes Banks County, will join the Georgia Mountain Food Bank to offer free food distribution to residents.
The event will be held at the lower field at Allen Creek Soccer Complex in Hall County. One package of food per car can be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. In addition, public health will be on hand to assist anyone who is sick to register for an appointment for free testing for Covid-19.
If you are sick now, call 770-531-5600 to schedule an appointment for free testing. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7: p.m. and on Saturday from 9: a.m. to 5: p.m. You must have an appointment to be tested. Also, a package of food will be given to each vehicle at the testing site while supplies last.
