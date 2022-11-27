While great work has been done to improve the lives of people living with HIV, more than 32 million people have died worldwide from AIDS-related illness, reports the local health district. People with HIV who take HIV medicine as prescribed can achieve an undetectable viral load and live a long and healthy life, health officials report.
In honor of World AIDS Day, District 2 public health departments will provide free HIV testing on Thursday, December 1. Several confidential testing options are now available, including rapid HIV tests and at-home test kits.
Obtain a free and confidential rapid test or pick up an at-home test kit by visiting the county health department. Mail-order HIV test kits are available through the Georgia Department of Public Health self-testing resource page.
World Aids Day serves as a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV. This year’s theme, “I am a Work of ART” is a national campaign designed to encourage people with HIV who are not in care for HIV to seek care, stay in care, and achieve viral suppression by taking antiretroviral therapy (ART).
Visit cdc.gov for more information about HIV prevention and World AIDS Day.
