Due to the unexpected closing of schools, the Banks County School System has announced plans to provide breakfast and lunch to students. All students are eligible to these free meals.
These meals will be available to pick up on a first-come, first-serve basis Mondays through Fridays at the following locations and times:
•Fire station 21: 4173 Old Highway 441 North, Baldwin, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 22, 3433 Yonah-Homer Road, Homer, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 23, 104 West Banks Drive, Alto, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 24, 144 Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 31, 181 Industrical Park Boulevard, Commerce, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 32, 245 Sims Bridge Road, Commerce , at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 33, 195 Carson Segars Road, Maysville, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 34, 1679 Hwy. 326, Commerce, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 41, 2348 Damascus Road, Baldwin, at 10:30 a.m.
•Fire Station 42, 2158 Bennett Road, Homer, at 10:30 a.m
•Fire Station 51, 155 Yonah-Homer Road, Homer, at 10:30 .am.
•Banks County Elementary School, 180 Hwy. 51 South, Homer, at 10:30 a.m.
•Commerce Inn, 157 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, at 10:30 a.m.
•Scottish Inn, 30934 U.S. Hwy 441, Commerce, at 11 a.m.
For more information regarding pickup locations or times, call Mike Cleveland, director of transportation, at 706-206-8249.
