A free virtual workshop for Georgia businesses, "Grow With Google," is being offered to provide information on how to keep businesses online and customers informed during the COVID-19 crisis.
Rep. Buddy Carter and the Marshes of Glynn Libraries will offer the virtual worshop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.
To register, go to g.co/Grow/GASmallBiz. A Google Meet link will be provided upon registration.
For more details, contact Geri Lynn Mulls at gmullis@glynncounty-ga.gov or 912-279-3734.
Go to Google.com/Grow to learn more about Google's digital skills resources.
