Free food box will be given out on Dec 20 at Freedom Church, located at 3428 Neese- Commerce Road from 3 p.m. to 4:30 pm
"You will remain in your car and drive thru," organizers state. "You must be present to receive a box.
Those who plan to come are advised not to come until 3 p.m. The church parking lot will be closed.
Volunteers are asked to come at 1 p.m. to help set up.
"Due to the health and safety of our volunteer workers, if there is bad weather, we will cancel the food giveaway," organizers state.
For more information, call 706-789-2102.
