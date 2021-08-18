Each Friday night, among the lights and fans, you will find the Banks County Cheerleaders doing what they do best, cheering for the Banks County Leopard Football team.
Rain, sleet or sunshine, the squad is always on hand to cheer for the team and fans, regardless of the teams score.
This years senior cheerleaders include: Kailey McCall, Abbey Bonds, Katelyn Suggs, Breanna Evans, Cheyenne Oliver, Isabelle Sharpe, Kadence Crider and Kristen Parker.
Coach Abby Ramsey said of the group, “This is a very memorable group. They have been together through it all and I am thankful for the experiences they have given me while being their coach.”
The squad has been working hard all summer leaning new cheers and chants to be ready for the rigorous season ahead of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.