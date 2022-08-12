The American Legion is taking orders for smoked Boston butts at $40 each.
Place your order by August 31. Pick up will be on September 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 8:36 am
To order, call Cliff at 706-658-5744, Toby at 706-713-7906 or Mike at 678-316-8592.
Funds are being raised to make repairs to the Legion hall.
