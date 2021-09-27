A fundraiser has been planned for Roman Haynes, a Banks County High School senior athlete, who was seriously injured in a football accident on Friday, September 17.
As a result of the accident, Roman suffered compound fractures to his left leg. He has undergone two surgeries with an additional surgery planned in the days ahead. Roman will also face intense therapy and rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility. In addition to lost time at work, the Haynes family is facing growing medical expenses related to Roman’s treatment and recovery.
A fundraiser will be held on Friday, October 15, at the Banks County High School Leopards vs. Rabun County Wildcats football game. Raffle tickets will be sold for the Georgia vs. Florida game tickets, Banks County spirit basket, photography sessions, Chimney Oaks golf certificate for four, numerous gift cards and gift certificates and other donated items with all proceeds going to the Haynes family.
Also, a portion of the concession stand sales on Saturday, October 2, be donated to the Haynes family.
The Roman Haynes Benefit Account has also been established to offer financial assistance to the Haynes family during the difficult days ahead.
For more information, contact Robin Watson at 770-561-0370 or Robinwatson0000@gmail.com, or Eva Carignan at 706-658-5709 or Evagarrison@yahoo.com.
