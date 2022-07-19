A fundraiser has been planned for Banks County Sheriff's Office Investigator Dennis Elrod who has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia and is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
BBQ plates consisting of pulled pork, baked beans, applesauce, bread, chips and pickles will be sold on Aug. 27 at Hudson Lodge #294, 1364 Hospital Road, Commerce. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can be ordered on the Banks County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.