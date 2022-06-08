The Rotary Club of Banks County announced this week that Banks County High School senior Gabriel Howard has been awarded the third annual “Brother Jim McLendon Rotary Scholarship.”
Howard, who is planning to attend Freed-Hardeman University this fall to study business administration and youth & family ministry, is working, in the long run, to someday own a business that will help to financially support youth and youth-related ministries in the community.
The $1,000 scholarship was created in honor of the late Reverend Jim McLendon who was a charter member of the Banks County Rotary Club and the former pastor of 21 years for the Homer United Methodist Church. The intent of the award is to benefit a student that is working toward a career that helps people in a profound way through ministry or some other related field.
A panel of judges reviewed over 37 applicants and evaluated a variety of factors including grades, SAT/ACT test scores, extra-curricular activities, resume, and a two-page essay.
“There were many terrific candidates,” said Michael Housworth, Banks County Rotary President. “Every one of the judges told me that they agonized over their selections because the top tier of candidates was outstanding."
Gabriel has been a great student with an academic average of 87 (out of 100). He’s been a dual enrollment student in advanced composition/English courses. He also has achieved a business and technology diploma seal. Throughout his high school career, he has been very active having participated in both Beta Club and Wrestling during all four years. He also played football and participated in FBLA for one year. In the community, Gabriel is an active member of his church youth group and Sunday school class. He has volunteered to help elderly members of his church and has been known to make nursing home visits. He also has participated in a variety of youth camps.
Howard would someday love to have the means to fund mission trips for children who would not be able to fund such an adventure otherwise. He is particularly enthusiastic about supporting youth programs like the Challenge Youth Conference, Exposure Youth Camp, Apologetic Press Camp, and Horizon Youth Camp.
“I not only want to help with youth programs, but I want to help and be involved with mission trips,” said Howard. “I want to help others in hopes of achieving their fullest potential, not only in the United States but around the world,” he added.
A formal presentation of the Banks County Rotary’s Brother Jim McLendon Scholarship will take place as part of this year’s “Rotary Salute: Awards Program,” scheduled to take place at the Hidden Acres Event Barn in Gillsville at noon on Wednesday, June 15. The Rotary Salute will recognize first responders and distinguished service in the Banks County Community.
