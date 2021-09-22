Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) awards an annual scholarship of $1,000 to encourage study and careers in soil and water conservation related fields. Awards will be given to students majoring in, or intending to major in, a soil and water conservation related area. Acceptable areas of study include, but are not limited to, agricultural education, agronomy, horticulture, plant pathology, and agricultural communications.
The applicant may be a high school senior, or a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student from Georgia at any accredited college, school, or university in the United States. Students must maintain a GPA of at least 2.75 and be in need of financial assistance. There will be no discrimination on basis of race, sex, or religion. The Scholarship Committee will determine the recipient of the annual scholarship. The scholarship winner will be recognized at the GACD Annual Meeting in 2022.
Disbursements will be made in two payments of $500 paid to the student upon receipt of proof of satisfactory completion of each of two semesters of full-time academic work.
Applications and a current transcript must be received by December 31, 2021.
Contact GACD with any questions: info@gacd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.