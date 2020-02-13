A garage apartment was damaged in a fire on Feb. 6.
The Banks County Fire/EMS and Lee Arrendale State Prison Fire Department responded to 1394 Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, units found a 30 x 60 detached garage and apartment with heavy smoke showing.
"An aggressive interior attack was made and the fire was contained to the room of origin," fire chief Steve Nichols stated. "The building is listed as having moderate damage to the apartment area. The cause of the fire was investigated and a multi-plug extension cord could not be ruled out as the cause. It is currently listed as an accidental electrical shortage fire."
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. One animal was found deceased in the apartment.
Bold Springs Fire Department responded for mutual aid on the call due to other emergency calls in Banks County at the time.
