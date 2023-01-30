A structure was destroyed in a fire on January 30 at 491 Hooper Road, Commerce,e
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire and found a detached garage fully involved with fire.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 7:39 pm
The occupants were at home in a single-family residence 20 feet from the garage.
"Units made a defensive attach and covered exposures to prevent the spread of the fire," fire chief Steve Nichols states. "The fire was contained to the original structure, which was a total loss. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was investigated by the Banks County Fire Department. Determination was that a wood heater in the shop could not be ruled out as the cause."
