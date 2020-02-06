Here in northeast Georgia we are well known for our red clay, however this type of soil can prove challenging to grow a garden in without the proper amendments. Two natural properties of Georgia clay that can be a hinderance to a productive garden are the acidic nature and generally low organic matter content of the soil. Both of these can be improved upon and doing so will go a long way to improving the yield of you garden over time.
Most soils in Georgia have a naturally acidic pH levels that make it more challenging for plants to take advantage of the nutrients in the soil. Evaluating current pH levels is important to see what the current pH is in the soil and the amount of adjustment that needs to be made. A target pH of 6.5 is a good point for a majority of fruits and vegetables, with blueberries being an exception and preferring around 5.0.
Lime is the most used, effective, and affordable amendment to raise soil pH that is easily found at any store selling gardening products. When applying lime, it is important to till or work it down into the soil for it to have the best results. Doing this increases the amount of soil exposed to the lime and will change the entire pH much more quickly, as well as reduce the amount washed away by rain.
Organic matter is an important component of a good garden soil that is typically lacking in heavy clay soils. A simple definition of organic matter is that it is a “living” portion of the soil that is made up of decomposing materials such as grass clippings, leaves, or anything that can be composted. Organic matter is usually dark brown or black and is what gives topsoil and potting mixes their darker shade. In a healthy soil, the organic matter acts almost like a sponge that holds both nutrients and moisture and can help keep your soil from drying out as quickly during the hot, dry summer months. Increasing organic matter will also lessen soil compaction and make your garden easier to work every spring, and anyone who has turned a clay garden will surely be thankful for that.
Incorporating more organic matter into your soils is an ongoing process and is not “fixed” overnight. Compost is one of the most effective sources of organic matter that includes some nutritional value. I will cover different methods of composting in next weeks article. Peat moss, fallen leaves, and grass clippings are some of the most used and available sources that can be broken down into organic matter to help.
Improving these two points in your soil will go a long way to making your garden healthier and more productive. I look forward to helping you next week with methods and ideas for composting. We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension Office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer, GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.