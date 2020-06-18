In the District 4 Banks County Board of Commissioners race, candidates Keith Gardiner and Robert “Bob” Blackwell will be on the ballot in the the Aug. 11 run-off election.
The two were the top vote-getters in the four-candidate race in last week’s election.
Gardiner had 1,375 votes, while Blackwell had 867 votes. It was a close race for the third spot with William Reems taking 865 votes. Brad McCook came had 696 votes.
There will be two other run-off races on the Aug. 11 ballot:
•In the crowded Republican District 9 race for Congress, Matt Gurtler is headed for a runoff with Jackson Contain Andrew Clyde. The winner will face the winner of a Democratic runoff between Brooke Siskin and Devin Pandy.
•In the contest for State Senate District 50, there will be a runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacey Hall for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Dee Delany in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.