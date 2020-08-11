Keith Gardiner won the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners in the run-off election Tuesday.
Gardiner had 1,551 votes, while William Reems had 980 votes.
On Election Day, there were 1,084 voters. Banks County had 925 advanced voters and 522 voters cast absentee ballots by mail.
Other election results from Banks County were:
•In the Republican District 9 race for Congress, Andrew Clyde was the top vote-getter in Banks County over Matt Gurtler in a 1,800-765 vote. In the Democratic District 9 race for Congress, Devin Pandy was the top vote-getter in Banks County over Brooke Siskin in a 73-34 vote. District-wide winners were not available at press-time Tuesday night.
•In the Republican State Senate District 50, Stacey Hall was the winner over Bo Hatchett in Banks County in a 1,399-1,155 vote. The district winner was not known at press-time Tuesday night. The winner will face Democrat Dee Delany in the November General Election.
