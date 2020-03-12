Bo Garrison has announced his intentions to seek the Post 2 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
"I would appreciate your support and vote," Garrison stated. "I look forward to talking with as many voters as I can over the next few months. I am not running against any one person. I am running to let the voice of the citizens be heard. As always in the past, I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you."
