The seven of us gathered in the lobby of the rehabilitation center in Watkinsville with our Christmas stockings on Christmas Eve. Mom was in a wheelchair. As 2021 came to an end, it wasn’t the holiday gathering that we had imagined we would be celebrating.
We had thought we would all be together in my sister’s new house celebrating this most wonderful time of year together. We always get together on Christmas Eve for our family dinner. This year was a first us as Mom fell two weeks before the holiday and fractured her hip and broke her femur. It was a very serious injury, shattering the bone. She had surgery seven days before Christmas and moved into the rehabilitation center just a few days before the holiday.
It didn’t matter where we were on Christmas Eve; all that mattered was that we were together. I passed out the stockings that I had stuffed with small items; a Farmer’s Almanac for my Dad, candy and gift cards for the boys and similar things for the others. As everyone looked inside their stockings, I wasn’t sad that we were in a rehabilitation facility in Watkinsville, I was thankful that we were together.
I headed back to the rehab facility on Christmas Day where I sat by Mom’s bed all day watching Christmas movies with her. It may not have been how I imagined the day but it was a special day I will always remember. We laughed at the movies and enjoyed the snow-covered scenes, wishing we had a white Christmas.
On one of the days before Christmas, the facility had a Christmas store with a table filled with items that were donated. The residents could shop for items for themselves or to give to family members. Since Mom couldn’t walk down to shop, a staff member took a photo of the table and let her pick out a gift for Dad. What a fun thing to do for the residents!
While it was a different Christmas for us, I have many special memories that I will always remember.
As this year ends and I reflect back, there has been more illness than usual for us. I took my first ambulance ride. Spent my first overnight stay (in fact, several nights) in the hospital. It makes you realize how important it is to be healthy.
As for Mom, she has a long road of recovery ahead of her. She is working hard at her therapy and basically learning to walk again. She is very strong and I’m sure she will make a full recovery. Thank you for all of the prayers for her and for all of us!
