There was praise for returning to work after being laid off due to the pandemic.
There was praise for being able to get up every morning despite having health issues.
There was praise for returned health after sickness and being in the hospital.
There was praise for having a church family who you can turn to for prayer and support.
There was praise for family members who are blessings in times of despair when dealing with the world around us.
And there was praise from a young couple sharing the news of expecting their first baby and all of the excitement and joy that comes with that wonderful news.
When it was my turn to give a praise, I shared how thankful I am of my nephew, Grayson, who turned 14 a few days ago. He recently showed me a text about how some of the boys’ bathrooms had been closed at his school because of vandalism. This really made him sad that boys his age are destroying the school. He has also shared with me how upset he gets when classmates are cruel and disrupt the class. While his character likely makes his road now as a teenager difficult at times, I am so proud of him and didn’t have to think twice about what to praise when I was given the opportunity.
How fitting that the Sunday before November 1, the month of giving thanks, the congregation of our church sat in the fellowship hall and shared our praises with each other.
It was our annual Pioneer Sunday and Pastor Stan’s message was on Psalms, Chapter 148, “Praise the Lord from the heavens; praise him in the heights above. Praise him, all his angels; praise him, all his heavenly hosts. Praise him, sun and moon; praise him, all you shining stars. Praise him, you highest heavens and you waters above the skies. Let them praise the name of the Lord, for at his command they were created, and he established them for ever and ever.”
In November, many people take time each day to list one thing that they are thankful for from the major things, including family and health, to the small things that bring a smile to their face, such as a sweet treat or finding a parking spot close to where they are going.
A positive attitude of giving thanks and praise, even in the darkest times, is something we should strive to do all of the time, not just in the traditional month of giving thanks. Let’s make every day a day of giving praise.
