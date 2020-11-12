It's been a year like we have never experienced before. A time of wearing masks in public, working from home, attending zoom meetings and worrying about whether we are going to get sick or not. Some people stayed at home for months. Some are still staying at home. It's been a time of fear and uncertainty.
In times like this you might wonder why you should give thanks. I can relate to that. There have been times of tears and despair for me too. But I still have I hope. I still have happiness and I still have plenty to be thankful for. I still take time each and every day to thank God for those things that I am thankful for.
So this year will be no different. November is a time of Thanksgiving. A time to reflect each day on at least one thing that I am thankful for.
•November 1: The first face I see on this beautiful Sunday morning is my nephew, Grayson, who just celebrated his 13th birthday. I am so thankful for the blessing of Grayson in my life. He can brighten any day or situation that I am in. He is truly a kind soul and I thank God for him every day. Anyone who is around what a special person that he is.
•November 2: As I head to work this Monday morning, I am thankful for the jobs that I have. Situations in the work world have changed for many people and that is stressful. I am juggling my time between three jobs but I am so thankful for all of the work.
•November 3: It's Election Day today and I'm thankful for the freedom we have to vote.
•November 4: As I take my parents to doctors appointments today, I'm thankful for everything they did for me when I was growing up and am glad that I can be there for them now.
•November 5: Sometimes, it's the little things. Today, I'm glad the coffee shop has the sugar plum cream cheese danish back on the menu for the holidays. It sure is delicious!
•November 6: I have dinner with my nephew, Jake, who is in college in Athens, today and I am thankful for him and the wonderful blessing he has been to me.
•November 7: Today, I'm thankful for a good book, a warm blanket and a home to live in.
•November 8: Today, I am thankful for my church family at Cabin Creek Baptist Church.
As I write this on November 9, I think about the month ahead and the many other things I will be making note that I am thankful for: My sister and brother-in-law, our pets, traveling (although haven't been able to do much of that lately), my friends, my health and many, many more things.
While this year has been challenging and stressful for all of us, we can find things to be thankful for. Just slow down and give thanks for these things. It will certainly make you feel better.
