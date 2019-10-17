I attended three church services in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, all in denominations different than the one I grew up in. While the denomination may have been different, I left the services receiving a great message and a blessing.
At a service at the National Cathedral on Sunday morning, the main message I heard from the pastor was that, "Spending your life being a blessing to others is a key to a life well lived." What a wonderful message that is for all of us. I am glad that both my nephews, who will soon be celebrating their 18th and 12th birthdays, heard these inspiring words that we should all live by. It should indeed be our goal in life to be a blessing to others. To be kind. To be compassionate. To be an encourager. To offer a smile to those we come into contact with.
A few notes I made from the sermon are below. Yes, I made notes. I can't help myself. I've been a journalist for 34 years. I'm always taking notes. Anyway, the take-aways I got from the minister included:
"Faithfulness is great fullness."
"The faithful life is the grateful life."
"In spite of struggles, each of us have things to be grateful for."
"We have all been blessed in more ways than we can count."
"Do we spend our days thanking God for what we have or for asking God for what we don’t have?"
"Living gracefully changes how we see life."
Being grateful doesn’t change the facts but it changes the ways we see the facts."
Living gratefully focuses on the blessings we have even when life is very hard."
It was a lovely morning at the National Cathedral, which is an architectural masterpiece. The intricate detail in every aspect of the cathedral is simply beautiful.
The cathedral is a house of prayer for all people that was conceived by the country's founders to serve as a church for national purposes. It is a place where the country gathers during moments of national significance. Construction began in 1907 and ended in 1980. Several significant events have occurred ini the cathedral, including the burial of Ronald Regan.
It was a blessing to walk in such a historic place and get a feel for the history that has occurred in the cathedral.
