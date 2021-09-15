When Cade Thompson was in sixth grade he went to a TobyMac concert. Saturday night, the 19-year-old opened for Tobymac at a concert in Hiawassee, Ga. It was a full-circle moment for the teenager who grew up in church and had a dream.
God had a plan for the son of a minister who was saved at a church camp. His first album, "Bigger Story," debuted Friday and I was in line to buy a copy after hearing him perform. I bought the last copy. He was at the end of the merchandise line, where a line of people of all ages were waiting to meet him. I told him I had bought the last copy of his new album, and he excitedly said, "We sold out!" How wonderful to be so young and at the beginning of what is sure to be a great career.
I went to the concert because I'm a big TobyMac fan and go to his concerts when he's anywhere nearby but what a blessing to discover a great new artist like Cade Thompson. I will be following his career now and praying for success for him.
It's obvious from his performance that he is filled with a love for not only music but a love for the Lord. "Christian music is more than the lyrics," he told the sold-out crowd. "It is about a life-changing moment."
His music will remind you that you are not alone and that God is with you. I got a blessing from his music and you will too. As he said about the title track, "Bigger Story," -- “I wrote it for people who never heard of Jesus and for people who need a reminder - your story is not over. No matter how far away you feel from God, your story is not over.”
Another song, "New Normal," Cade wrote about a school shooting threat when he was in high school but it is also very perfect for the times we are living in now. "We're too young for all this hurting, give us peace, give us peace," he sings. "We can't carry all this heavy, give us strength, give us strength. We want a new normal. We want a new normal... In this world there will be trouble but take world but take heart, take heart. He has overcome the world."
In the music notes for the album, Cade writes, "For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to create an album, not just music for the sake of music, but music with purpose, meaning and a vision given from God." Each song will take you on a journey. I encourage you to check it out. For more information, go to www.cadethompsonmusic.com.
