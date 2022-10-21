Gary Clark of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, who is a retired Captain from the Gainesville Fire Department, has been elected to serve as the new president for the Georgia State Firefighters Association (GSFA) Board of Directors.
GSFA board members were announced and recognized at the annual conference held Sept 28 – Oct 1, 2022, in Columbus.
Clarke will serve a two-year term.
“I look forward to serving in my new role as president for GSFA,” said Capt. Clark. “I look forward to rebuilding old relationships with state partners and improving communication. I am excited moving forward developing guidelines to enhance our elections and developing means to allow virtual interactions and engaging sessions to our membership during conferences and meetings.”
Capt. Clark has been serving Georgia communities as a firefighter for 31 years and has been an active member of GSFA since 1993. In addition to his leadership role with GSFA, he is a National Professional Qualifications Instructor, a Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force One Squad Leader, an adjunct instructor for the Georgia Fire Academy and an alumnus of Georgia Smoke Divers Association. Capt. Clark is also a nationally registered paramedic.
Capt. Clark has been married to his high school sweetheart Donna for 31 years. Capt. Clark has two sons, two daughters in laws and one granddaughter.
Both his sons are following in their dad's footsteps. Jared, the oldest son, is in his career as a NPQ Firefighter II/ Senior Paramedic with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, and Jadon is currently waiting on the hiring
process with Gwinnett County.
Capt. Clark resides in Banks County, where he serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Homer.
The Georgia State Firefighters Association (GSFA) is a membership organization that serves all firefighters across the State of Georgia. It is the largest and oldest fire service organization in the state with over 3,500 members. Since its founding in 1952, GSFA has been providing its members with an active network and resources for information, communication, and representation on the state and national level. For more information on GSFA, visit www.gsffa.org.
