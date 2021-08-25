I recently heard a speaker address how “secondary stress” can be dangerous. Dr. Robert Wicks, who received a doctorate in psychology and taught at Loyola University in Maryland where he is now professor emeritus, spoke on secondary stress and how it leads to burnout.
He has written several books, including “Bounce” and “Night Call,” and he also has first-hand experience in helping individuals. Dr. Wicks debriefed relief workers evacuated from Rwanda during their civil war and health care workers serving Army veterans of the Iraq war who suffered amputations and head injuries.
He said in addition of dealing with the physical aspects of COVID-19, it is essential that we become aware of the psychological and spiritual aspects of dealing with COVID-19. He said to look at the “four hows” of stress: How often do you have stress, how bad is it, how long is it the duration of the stress and how defined is the stress. He said the constant reflection on what is going on is necessary.
“One of the things we gain with perspective is the importance of being in the position to have post-traumatic stress growth,” he said. “If we have the right spirit, we can even draw from difficult situations in ways that we can become deeper as a person in ways that would not have been possible if the trauma or stress had not happened in the first place.”
A few things Dr. Wicks said that made me think and that I will reflect on includes the following:
•Dealing with failure is the road to success and without it you can’t succeed.
•The only one who are happy are the one who serve.
•Focusing on others pulls us out of ourselves and allows us to grow.
•The seeds of compassion and the seeds of secondary stress are the same seeds.
•Find your gift, give freely and expect nothing in return.
•Have alone time. Take time to think. Take time to reflect.
•Sometimes just listen. Don't just be quiet. Listen.
•What's important is not the amount of darkness in the world. It's how you stand in that darkness. It's your perspective.
•You can't make it alone. Do this journey as family. Remember community if you are going to be spiritually alive.
•If you aren't in darkness now and you haven't been in darkness recently, you will be because darkness comes and goes for those who really care. You will sit in that darkness if you are compassionate to others. You will be different for the rest of your life. You will be deeper. When you sit in darkness and take knowledge and add compassion, you get love and love is at the heart of life. Let that pain soften your soul. We have that choice.
