Fall means festival time in the South with events planned to celebrate food and music. My favorite festival is coming up in September in Greenville, S.C., which is also a great place for a weekend get-away.

Greenville is the place to be every September as the best restaurants all come together for a celebration of food and entertainment. I have attended many years and am looking forward to the upcoming festivities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.