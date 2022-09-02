Fall means festival time in the South with events planned to celebrate food and music. My favorite festival is coming up in September in Greenville, S.C., which is also a great place for a weekend get-away.
Greenville is the place to be every September as the best restaurants all come together for a celebration of food and entertainment. I have attended many years and am looking forward to the upcoming festivities.
The annual Euphoria celebration is planned Sept. 15-18. Plans for Euphoria 2022 include more than 45 events, ranging from classrooms, lunch and learns and wine seminars to musical performances, signature events and guest chef dinners.
Euphoria kicks off with a Tyler Florence Homecoming at Soby’s New South Cuisine on Sept. 15. For the first time, Food Network star and James Beard-nominated Chef Tyler Florence will host a dinner in his hometown during euphoria.
Seven Michelin-starred chefs will collaborate on three dinners during the four-day event.
One of my favorite activities during the weekend is the Party in the Park, which will be held Friday, Sept. 16 at Fluor Field at the West End. It’s the perfect way to spend a Friday evening — under the stars in downtown Greenville, listening to live music and enjoying a full array of Southern dishes from a selection of the Upstate’s finest restaurants. The featured performers this year will be Steel Toe Stiletto.
On Sept, 18, a Sunday Supper will be held at The Barn at Sitton Hill Farm featuring the 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors.
These are just a few of the events I’m looking forward to checking out this year.
Euphoria’s mission is to showcase and support Greenville’s thriving culinary and music arts scene while making a strong, positive impact on the community and raising money for other non-profit organizations. In 2022, four local charities are receiving more than $45,000 in grants for projects that help children, provide education through music or performing arts and work to eliminate hunger. Since Euphoria was founded in 2006, the festival has funded projects for more than 40 local charities.
