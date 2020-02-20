Social media gets a lot of criticism, must of it rightly deserved, but it can also be a place where people go to for laughter, fellowship and even inspiration.
A Jackson County woman uses her Facebook page, Honeysuckle Drive, to write daily devotional messages that have become inspirational for hundreds, even thousands, of followers. You will find yourself identifying with the journey she is going on.
I first wrote about Amy Bowdoin’s devotions on her Honeysuckle Drive Facebook page two years ago. At that time, she was also sending text message devotions. She has abandoned the daily text messages because it was too hard for her to keep her messages under 160 characters.
But, she continues to post daily to her Honeysuckle Drive page on Facebook.
If anything, Amy says, her writing has become much more real and transparent, adding that she searches for Jesus in the ordinary and always seems to find him.
Amy tells me, “I always write what’s on my heart, and it sometimes gets me in trouble. Many times I think I’m the only one battling a particular giant - only to learn every woman is battling the same thing. We don’t share our struggles, but we should. That’s what connects us to each other.”
The stories that Amy shares cover a wide range of topics.
She says, “But, here’s the neat thing about my stories. They’re all true, and they all involve a little bit of imperfection and a whole lotta Jesus. Over time, I started sharing these experiences on Facebook, and over time, I have realized I am not alone. We are all searching for something.”
She and her 9-year-old son are going on a 28-day road trip beginning May 31; going all the way to Glacier National Park. “We’re going to be looking for Jesus on our journey and journaling about our adventures,” Amy shares. “I’ll also be documenting this trip on my page. I’m hoping God really shows out on this trip.”
This trip will be sure to bring lots of insightful posts. I’m looking forward to following along with Amy and her son as they travel across the country on this journey.
Amy’s Facebook page can be found @honeysuckledrive. Check it out. You will be glad you did. Not everything on Facebook and social media is a bad thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.