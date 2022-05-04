This week, we all will be taking time to reflect on and thank the mothers and teachers in our lives. Sunday will be Mother’s Day and, this week, is National Teacher Appreciation Week.
I have been blessed to have a wonderful Mother and to have many wonderful teachers who taught me, who taught my nephews and who I now work with at my part-time job.
My Mother has always been my number one encourager and supporter and has taught me to put God first in my life. She has taught me the importance of prayer and to rely on my faith in difficult times, which everyone goes through during their life.
We have been in one of these difficult seasons of life since December when she broke her leg. It’s been wonderful to have our family and friends surround us with prayer and support. She is making great progress and has moved from a wheelchair to a walker to a cane just this past week. And, of course, it is a cute, snazzy pink cane.
If you are blessed enough to still have your Mother in your life, be sure and treat her extra special on Sunday as Mother’s Day is celebrated. And if your Mother is no longer with you, treasure those special memories you have of her.
As for teachers, I was also blessed to have some amazing ones during my early years at Benton Elementary School in Nicholson, where I was a student from first grade through eighth grade. I have written about many of these over the years. Shirley Peters, who taught me to love reading as she kept us enthralled as she read “Charlotte’s Web” aloud and Nicky Wilbanks, who taught me to love writing in her English class. Then, I remember Shirley White (Coker, then) and Coach David White, the cheerleading and football coach, who had such great school spirit and made the pep rallies and games such fun. Those days at Benton were so fun and I have great memories from the teachers we had then, as I know so many people from the East Jackson community share.
These are just a few of the teachers who touched my life back then. I also learned about writing in classes you wouldn’t think about, including science where Carolyn Mitton had us write about birds we saw in a journal and in P.E. where James Brown had us write about basketball. I remember Coach Brown telling me I wrote more about basketball in my notes than anyone he had taught before. Good practice for all the note-taking I do in my work today!
My nephews, Jake and Grayson, have had so many great teachers that I don’t want to even try and name them all but I will name one that will always be on the top of the list. Their chorus teacher, Dr. Todd Chandler, has taught them so much more than music. He is such a kind, compassionate teacher that really connects with each student and helps them become the best that they can be.
I know Jake, who was in the chorus program for six years, has many special memories that he will always treasure. Grayson is in eighth grade and in his first chorus year with Dr. Chandler. He already has many memories, including stopping by Dr. Chandler’s office every morning to chat with him before starting his day.
At the end-of-year chorus concert, we were shocked to see Grayson, one of the tallest eighth graders who is in the back row of students on the stage, walk to the front and take a microphone. He did a solo that we had no idea that he was doing. This quiet kid, who doesn’t talk much at all, was singing, moving to the music and had a huge smile on his face. He hadn’t mentioned to anyone in the family that he would be doing this. He loves old country music and told me the chorus would be doing an Alabama song. He didn’t mention that HE would be singing it as a solo with the chorus backing him up. This is all because of Dr. Chandler. Thank you to him and special teachers like this who enable our kids to shine!
This week, thank those teachers in your lives who are working so hard! They deserve the recognition.
