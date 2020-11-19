I work at Foothills Education Charter High School a few nights a week. I recently called the mother of a student to tell her that we had selected her son to give the welcome and introduction at a virtual graduation ceremony coming up in December. She was silent for a few minutes and, when she began to talk, I could tell that she was crying. In just an instant, I was crying with her.
I quickly told her, in a quivering voice, “Now you are going to have to stop crying, or I won’t be able to give you the instructions on where your son needs to be and the other details.”
Our tears were tears of joy and pride. We were both excited that her son was graduating and had been selected for this honor.
As I told the site director later about our conversation, she laughed and said, “If you cry around Angie, you won’t be crying alone.”
It’s true. I’m a crier. I can’t help it. I cry when I’m happy. I cry when I’m sad. I cry when I’m mad. I cry when I’m worshipping on Sundays. I guess it could be confusing to those around me who might think they see tears of happiness when it’s really tears of anger. But that’s just the way it is. I’m thankful that I can show my emotions and have empathy for those around me.
Since it’s the month of being thankful, I’m going to continue where I left off last week, at Nov. 9, with my list of things I’m thankful for. Hopefully, this will inspire you to stop each day and think of all the things, both big and small, that you have to be thankful for. In these challenging times, it’s so easy to look at the negative things in our lives. I do that myself but let’s try to focus on the good things.
•Nov. 10, while it is a sad day as I attend a funeral for the mother of two dear friends who are like family to me, I can find something to be thankful for. I am thankful that this family is a part of my life. It’s great to have friends who become family to you.
•Nov. 11, I work at Foothills this evening and I am thankful for all the new friends I have met at this job.
•Nov. 12, today is my nephew, Jake’s 19th birthday. It’s so hard to believe that it is his last year as a teenager. I am so thankful for the many adventures we have shared over the years. He has been a blessing to me.
•Nov. 13, I spent this Friday working at home all day, and I give thanks that working virtually is one good thing that has come from this pandemic. Working in my pajamas from the couch is a good thing!
•Nov. 14, I spent this Saturday doing some Christmas shopping with a long-time friend (30-plus years) and I cherish our laughter and memories.
•Nov. 15, as my mother and I change the flowers in my grandparent’s gravesite, I am thankful for the memories I have of them. We often think back on Papa working in the garden and laugh at stories about Nanny.
•Nov. 16, as I drive to MainStreet Newspapers, I am thankful that I have been able to work 35 years in journalism, the career I chose to major in when I started college as a freshman at the University of Georgia.
As the month of November continues, make sure you take time each day to reflect on something you are thankful for. Why not do it every day. Not just in November.
