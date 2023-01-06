The end of a year is always a time of reflection and looking forward to a new year.

In 2022, I covered hundreds of meetings in Banks County and saw elected officials who really do care about making the county and their towns a better place to live. You don’t really understand what these elected officials are doing unless you attend the meetings. Unfortunately, people usually only attend a meeting if they are upset about something.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.