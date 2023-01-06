The end of a year is always a time of reflection and looking forward to a new year.
In 2022, I covered hundreds of meetings in Banks County and saw elected officials who really do care about making the county and their towns a better place to live. You don’t really understand what these elected officials are doing unless you attend the meetings. Unfortunately, people usually only attend a meeting if they are upset about something.
To really know what is going on, you should go to meetings every month and get involved. It’s never an excuse to blame the elected officials if you don’t know what’s going on. I heard a lot of that in 2022. In the new year, if you want to know what is going on, get more involved.
One of the biggest events in 2022 was when former president Donald Trump came to the county for one of his rallies. It was certainly an interesting group of people who came out for this with the most intense being from out-of-town. Many of these people follow Trump from rally-to-rally and come dressed in flashy, patriotic clothing.
Personally, it was a year of much joy and also hard times for me. I traveled, with a cruise with two friends being among the highlights. We have another trip planned in April.
I also went to concerts and other live entertainment events, which I hope to do more of in the new year. I saw Brooks and Dunn, who I have loved since the 1980s, and went to many Christian concerts. King and Country being my favorite Christian concert. If you ever have an opportunity to see them in person, do it!
One of the highlights of the year for me was being involved in a new boat ministry at Lake Hartwell. It was wonderful to see the people who came by boat and car for this ministry. Plans are already in the works for the second year. Services are held at Tiger Cove on Sundays Memorial Day through Labor Day. Please attend if you are in the area on a Sunday. See your Facebook page for updates on the new season (Water’s Edge Ministry at Lake Hartwell).
Another highlight of the year for me was adopting a cat, D.J., from the humane society. So many animals need rescuing, so consider this if you plan to get a pet in the new year.
As a new year gets underway, my prayer for everyone is for a healthy and happy new year. There will be hard times but also good times.
