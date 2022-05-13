Chef Andrew says eating is an art form in Italy. A meal is to be enjoyed over several hours with each course savored as you visit with old friends and make new friends. It’s not a hurried affair like it is in America where people quickly eat and go on to what is next on their list.
A five-course meal the Culinary Institute of Charleston-trained chef prepared for a small group dining outside at Kitchen Emporium and Gifts in Anderson, S.C., was truly an art form worthy of an Italian dining experience.
Each course was a delight with the grand finale, a vanilla panna cotta with amoretto strawberry balsamic being my favorite. The vanilla panna cotta was creamy and smooth with the amoretto strawberry balsamic adding a nice twist.
Chef Andrew gave a description of each dish, as well as telling us about some of the people he met in Italy, including Elisabetta Faguioli, a 93-year-old winemaker who was one of the first females in the industry. The male winemakers didn’t like her being in their business but that didn’t stop her for doing what she wanted to do. And she's still doing it at age 93!
It was a delightful evening and it gave me an appreciation for the Italian way of dining! The evening also reminded me of other times I’ve enjoyed dining when you enjoy slow meals, including a trip to Chile years ago where dinner was certainly a time to slow down and enjoy the experience.
I was part of a month-long exchange trip to Chile sponsored by the Rotary Club. I quickly learned that the evening meal was not a quick meal. Dinner always took at least two hours and it was to be savored. You enjoyed each course and took time to visit with each other. If it was with family, you talked about how your day went. If it was with new friends, you got to know each other.
We really don’t do that in America. We are in too much of a hurry which is why “fast food” restaurants are so popular. The closest thing to a leisurely meal in America is probably the supper clubs that are more common in midwestern states, which I have also experienced.
I went to a few supper club restaurants with friends in Wisconsin and those were also hours-long meals where conversation and several courses were normal. Supper clubs aren’t fancy, which you might think. Those I went to in Wisconsin always started with a simple “relish tray” with pickles and crackers. The main course was usually a steak and maybe a chicken option. Many usually also offered a fish fry.
The main thing is that you take your time and visit with each other at your dinner out at the supper club restaurant. They are very “old school” and very charming. If you’re traveling in the Midwest, be sure and find a supper club restaurant!
It's nice to slow down and enjoy a meal and visit with your family and friends, whether traveling, dining out or just at home. Try it some time!
