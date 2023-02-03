The 25th anniversary show of “Riverdance” at The Fox Theatre had the amazing Irish dancing that the production is known for but it also included ballet, tap and flamenco dancing.

Opening night Friday at the Fox was a delight for music and dance fans who applauded throughout the high-energy performance. The cast did a wonderful job with all of the forms of dance highlighted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.