The 25th anniversary show of “Riverdance” at The Fox Theatre had the amazing Irish dancing that the production is known for but it also included ballet, tap and flamenco dancing.
Opening night Friday at the Fox was a delight for music and dance fans who applauded throughout the high-energy performance. The cast did a wonderful job with all of the forms of dance highlighted.
The Riverdance 25th anniversary show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. The show features innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.
The 25th anniversary production of Riverdance is continuing its critically acclaimed tour in over 50 cities across North America in 2023.
Next up at the Fox Theatre is “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” which will be presented Feb. 21-26.
This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.
Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands.
