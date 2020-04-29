Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.