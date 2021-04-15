Words can change the atmosphere of your life. Words are so powerful. Be positive in what you say and it will change your attitude. In Proverbs 16:24, It says, “Kind words are like honey — sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.”
I think one of the most important things we can do is to stop and think before we speak. Slow down. Don't blurt out the first thought that comes to your mind.
Another thing we can do is make a point to say something kind or positive to at least one person each day. Compliment their smile or their outfit or thank them for something they have done for you. They will feel better and, I promise, you will feel better too.
During my recent hospital stay, a nurse I hadn't seen before came in one morning to introduce herself. She said, "I've heard about you." I immediately thought she meant that she had heard that I had torn my IV out during the night and woke up in a pool of blood. I had caused quite a mess for the night nurse. I started to apologize about that and she said, "yes, I heard about the blood but I was going to say I heard you are a ray of sunshine."
I couldn't believe it. I certainly hadn't felt like a "ray of sunshine" during my stay in the hospital but I think if you make a habit of saying kind things you will do it even in your low points. It will just come naturally and you will do it without even thinking about it.
During this past year, we've all had plenty of low points but so many people have reached out to help others in need. I have seen this throughout our community. There are plenty of kind people in Banks and Jackson county. I'm thankful for the kindness I see around me. And I encourage everyone to speak love, speak kindness. You will get a blessing from it!
