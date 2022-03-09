Otis Williams was a young boy in Detroit, Mich., with a dream to make music. He ended up in juvenile detention for gang activity but turned his life around when he decided to pursue music.
"Singing is going to be my salvation," he deceived after getting out of the detention center. He got a few buddies together and The Temptations was born and his life would never be the same. The group would go on to tour the country and be the number one hit-maker for Motown Records.
The Temptations were loved for their harmonies, dance moves and flashy style and is known as one of the most successful pop bands of all time. Their classic hits include "My Girl," "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me).” The group was the first Motown artist to win a Grammy.
A new Broadway hit musical, "Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations," is playing at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta through Sunday, March 13.
It’s a wonderful look at the life and times of not only the group but also the individual men who made up The Temptations. I found myself singing along with the hits, laughing and even crying at the end as the actor portraying Williams spoke of his “brothers” in the band and how they died.
“I didn’t expect to be the last man standing,” he said. “The only thing that really lives forever is the music.”
"Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” is told through the music of the group, as well as narration from Williams and a behind-the-scenes look at their time together in the 1960s. It tells their amazing journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017.
"Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” tells how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.
The cast is great with some amazing vocal performances. The Fox Theatre is also a great backdrop for the musical.
Tickets available at FoxTheatre.org. For more information, visit www.AintTooProudMusical.com.
