I’ve written an annual “thankful” column for the newspaper for decades now. I always include family, friends, travel and other things that I think about each day of November, the month of thanksgiving.
As you get older, I find your list of things you are thankful for changes. Things like health now top the list, as it was certainly at the top of my list this year. As we get older, we have more aches and pains and appreciate good health so much more. I had a severe case of pneumonia last year that led to my first ambulance ride and hospital stay. I thought I was dying and began to appreciate my health so much more every day. If you have good health, be thankful. Very thankful.
One day during this past November, I listed thanks for the strength that God has given me to do all that I am now doing. I always have things related to faith on my faithful list each year, but strength has never been on the list before. I have taken on many new responsibilities in the past year, including being the main caregiver for my parents, who have had health issues. Thank you, God, for giving me the strength to take care of them.
On a side note, taking care of our parents is something we should all do for our parents. It is a blessing to be able to do so. I may get tired but no complaints for doing this for them.
I think we appreciate the “little” things so much more as we get older. An iced coffee, a new mystery book and a few hours to read it and an afternoon nap (which is pretty rare these days) are all things that I am thankful for. It doesn't take a big trip or adventure to make me thankful. The "little" stuff is important too.
I’ve always been thankful for friends but as you get older, you are thankful for those true friends who you can ask for prayer and you know you are in their thoughts and prayers. These friends check in on you. They worry about you. They hold you up and support you in both bad times and good times. These true friends are something I am so thankful for. You're blessed to have a few of them in your life.
I am more thankful for each day that I have still alive and the people who are kind and compassionate that cross my path each day. I am so thankful for having work that I enjoy in a career I planned to follow since I was a young child.
Life is good. It's not perfect. We all have bad times and good times. But just look around you and find something each day, not just during the month of November, to be thankful for.
It’s a cliché but life really is short. Embrace every experience and every adventure, the good and bad, and keep a positive attitude. I haven’t always done that but am better at it as I’ve gotten older. I am thankful for my life. I hope you are too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.