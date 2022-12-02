I’ve written an annual “thankful” column for the newspaper for decades now. I always include family, friends, travel and other things that I think about each day of November, the month of thanksgiving.

As you get older, I find your list of things you are thankful for changes. Things like health now top the list, as it was certainly at the top of my list this year. As we get older, we have more aches and pains and appreciate good health so much more. I had a severe case of pneumonia last year that led to my first ambulance ride and hospital stay. I thought I was dying and began to appreciate my health so much more every day. If you have good health, be thankful. Very thankful.

