I don’t write political columns. I don’t make political posts on social media.
There are plenty of other people who do that. There are people who love to do that. Plenty of people really enjoy telling us their opinion.
However, I do feel the need to get my opinion out on one topic. I am tired of people saying COVID-19 is the same as the flu. I am tired of people saying COVID-19 is a scam. That it is not real.
I have been to four funerals for people who have died from COVID-19. I have never been to a funeral for anyone who died from the flu.
Since I first wrote this column, three more people I know personall have died from COVID-19.
Don’t ask me if they were vaccinated. Don’t ask me if they had underlying conditions. Don’t ask me how old they are. They died from COVID-19. And, I’m sad about it. So, stop telling me “it’s like the flu.” It’s not like the flu.
Every day, I hear about another family member or close friend who are suffering from this virus. I hear about how they are very sick and may not survive from their illness.
It’s such a different world that we live in today. It’s a world that I certainly never imagined when I was a child Who would have thought that we would be divided over whether or not to wear a mask. I never would have actually imagined wearing masks to work or school or shopping but I do.
I remember when someone first told me about the virus. I too was skeptical and didn’t think it would last long but I was wrong. I have family members and good friends who have suffered from COVID-19 and I know it is real.
I also have friends with people being left with strange, lingering side effects. Brain fog, hair loss, loss of taste and smell and even phantom smells. How strange to suddenly smell smoke or rotting meat when those things are not around around. It really is such a strange virus.
While this is not a political column, it is my jab at a current topic that is close to my heart. Speaking of jabs, I got the vaccine in February. Didn’t have any issues with it. Didn’t even know I got the shot. No side effects at all.
Mom and Dad, who are in their 70s, got it also. We were scared not to get the vaccine.
We got our vaccines during the first round of COVID-19. It’s even more scary now.
Please do your research and make the decision that is best for you.
