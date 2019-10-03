It’s that time of year. The time of year columnists across the country reflect on the things they love about the fall.
I know the thing I love most about the fall is the cooler weather. We haven’t had cooler weather yet but it is in the forecast. I’m really hoping the forecast is correct.
When it’s cooler, I really enjoy a fire pit. I was in Tennessee for a few days last week. In the evenings, sitting by the fire pit and relaxing was one of the highlights of the visit.
I have lots of fun memories from fall. When my nephews were younger, we would have a Halloween party at our house. Costumes, hay rides and pumpkin-decorating contests were just a few of the activities.
Fall-time also means Halloween will be here soon. I love any excuse for a costume and have really enjoyed having matching costumes with the boys.
When Jake was 1, I was Lois Lane and he was Superman. Of course, he has long outgrown matching my Halloween costume.
Last year, my youngest newphew, Grayson, was Mario and I was Princess Peach with blond hair and a pink princess dress.
Grayson is 11 this year so it may be our last year with matching costumes. Although, he told me would dress up for Halloween as long as we wanted to. I’m hoping he has the same attitude next year.
Fall is also birthday time for three of the men in our family. My dad’s birthday is in a few weeks, to be followed by Grayson’s 12th birthday and Jake’s 18th birthday.
A few more things that make the fall such a wonderfu time of year:
•pumpkin spice and caramel. I’ve never been a big pumpkin spice fan but the pumpkin muffin with cream cheese in the middle at Starbuck’s has changed my mind. Of course, anything with cream cheese in it is good. I also love caramel apples, caramel cake and really anything caramel.
•boots, scarves and flannel shirts. I love them all and am ready to pull them out of the closet.
•school fall break. We didn’t have this when I was in school. It’s nice to have some time when it’s cooler to plan some fun activities. Hay rides, going to the pumpkin patch to pick out a pumpkin and even those corn mazes can all be fun if you are with your family and friends.
•holiday movies being shown on the Hallmark Channel. My mother and I love watching these movies each year and are looking forward to the new ones scheduled.
•speaking of holidays. The arrival of fall means that Thanksgiving and Christmas, very special times of the year, will be here soon.
