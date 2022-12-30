Last year on Christmas Eve, my family was at the rehab center where Mom was recovering from a broken leg. We took our stockings to the rehab center and opened them together in the lobby.

While it wasn’t our usual Christmas Eve, traditions are important. This year, we were back in our living room looking at the small gifts in our stockings.

Angela Gary is an editor with MainStreet Newspapers Inc. She can be reached at angela@mainstreetnews.com.

