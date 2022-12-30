Last year on Christmas Eve, my family was at the rehab center where Mom was recovering from a broken leg. We took our stockings to the rehab center and opened them together in the lobby.
While it wasn’t our usual Christmas Eve, traditions are important. This year, we were back in our living room looking at the small gifts in our stockings.
Another Christmas Eve tradition is matching PJs and opening gifts around the tree. Dad never does any shopping but wanted to get something special for the boys this year. He got them a belt buckle with a "M" on it.
He always wore a belt buckle with an "A" on it and he wanted them to have something that would remind them of him. I know it will be special to them because of that.
We started Christmas Day at our church celebrating the birth of Jesus with our sweet church family. We sang old-time Christmas hymns, heard our pastor read from Matthew and Luke and then heard an amazing solo from Carly Hauntsman, who truly has the voice of an angel. What a way to start this day!
Then on to have lunch with friends who are more like family where we ate too much and enjoyed spending time with each other.
We've had sickness in the family this holiday season but still have so much to be thankful for. Amanda, Jacob, Mom and Dad have all been sick. Praying they continue to get better and the rest of us stay healthy!
As many people do, we celebrate Jan. 1 with a meal of collards, black-eyed peas, hog jowl and cornbread. Others start the new year making resolutions to make improvements in their lives.
It’s important to keep these traditions going. So, if you have any special holiday traditions, keep them going during times of sickness and good health.
Angela Gary is an editor with MainStreet Newspapers Inc. She can be reached at angela@mainstreetnews.com.
