In the praise song “Way Maker” by the Jesus Image Choir, John Wilds stops in the middle of the song to share his testimony about his mother.
He tells about a night when, as a child about to leave his home after his family was evicted, he heard his mother crying out in the night.
The young boy went to his mother’s bedroom to see what was wrong.
He thought was she was crying out because she was upset about the situation the family was in. He was wrong.
“The crying wasn’t the kind of crying I thought it was,” John shares during his testimony. “She was kneeling next to the bed thanking God for his faithfulness. Even though she may not see the situation changing, she was declaring, ‘God you are still good and I thank you for what we do have. We may not have all that we have been asking for but we have all that we need because we have you Jesus.’ I declare that Jesus is all that you need tonight. He never stops working.”
This example of a praying mother was a very important lesson to a young boy. John is now a praise leader who encourages people from all walks of life with his testimony.
“I learned faith from a praying mother,” he shares.
If you haven’t heard the Jesus Image Choir version of “Way Maker” featuring Steffany Gretzinger and John Wilds, you should go to listen to it. It is a wonderful and it has a wonderful message about the lesson a young boy learned from his mother.
I can identify with John Wilds in that I have also learned faith from a praying mother. Throughout my life, my mother has always thanked God no matter what the circumstances. This is a great lesson.
As we celebrated Mother’s Day this year, I thought about other lessons I have learned from my precious mother.
Lessons like treat everyone with kindness.
Always do the best job that you can do.
Look for the best in every situation.
Education is important. Always study hard and do a work hard at whatever you do.
And even one with a little humor, if you see a bathroom, you better go, you don’t know when you will see another one.
As my family and friends celebrated Mother’s Day this past weekend, I asked them to also reflect on lessons they have learned from their mother.
Here are a few of their responses:
•Danielle Evans: Always have a career to fall back on. Never be dependent on anyone to take care of you. Make your own way.
•Tammy Patrick: Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from!
•Wanda Jean Clark Stearns: Put God first, family second and everything else comes after that!
•Sallie Hensley: When life gets hard, dig deeper and keep moving forward. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.
•Leslie George: Never lower your standards for someone else. Simple but incredibly powerful lesson!
•Starla Richey Whiddon: Always have a sense of humor.
•Brooke Wilson: It’s the little things — be it chocolate chips in your pancakes, stopping to test out the department store perfume, sending a handwritten thank you note, or making a bouquet of flowers from your garden.
•Shannon Johnson: There is an art to everything (meaning everything has it’s place and everything has it’s beauty. Everything that you do has a beauty to it! There is a way to do everything).
•Tracy Smith Wilson: Pray about everything. Choose to remember and cherish the good.
•Janice Loggins Strickland: Stay away from those that want to bring you down. Shine and always thank God for everything.
•Tonya Looney: Don’t wash clothes on New Year’s Day. My Mom swears she’s killed family members by doing this!
•Amy Fry Johnson-Scofield: When you give to others, keep it quiet. Telling others what you did cheapens the good deed.
•Tammy Doster Walker: Anything in this world can be changed except death. You ARE stronger than you think!
•Rachael Parr: Remember who you are.
•Traci Smith: Never forget who you are and where you came from!
•Angie Bowen: Sit up straight, hold your head up. It doesn’t matter what you have done, you will always be somebody, be proud of that.
•Stephanie Pittman Blevins: Always look for the good in everything you do and everybody you meet. Others will do there best to bring out the bad in you.
•Sherry Beauchamp: Never miss an opportunity to do the right thing even when that is usually the hardest choice.
•Jenni Gailey: Truly love your neighbors.
•Ali Merk: Never let your opponent see you sweat. There will be time to cry/sleep/sweat later.
•Wendy Dillow: You can always smile and just say “hello” to greet someone, even if you aren’t fond of them. Kindness never costs you anything, but being mean/rude can.
•Robin Anderson Sykes: My Mama has always been able to make the best of any situation, and God gifts her with inspirational ditties, and my favorite that exemplifies her walk is: everything gonna be alright, Jesus done fought the fight, and He won. Of course, it is even better to hear her sing it with the doo wap doo waa’s. I think the Lord gave her those quirky tunes just to cheer us up at all of the hospital visits with my baby girl. I love my Mama!
•Bobisue Sims Strickland: I’m gonna jerk a knot in you if you don’t behave.
What wonderful advice these wonderful ladies I call friends received from their mothers. They are all strong women who have taken this advice well. I thank them for sharing it with me.
