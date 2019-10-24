A fall break visit to Washington, D.C., to sing at the National Cathedral was the last trip in five years of chorus for my nephew, Jake Myler. The East Jackson Comprehensive High School Master Chorus, under the direction of Todd Chandler, had already performed on the stage of the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii during Jake’s time in high school chorus.
We watched Jake come out of his shell and take to the stage in a way that we never thought possible during his time in chorus. He seemed to take on comedy roles over the years. We still laugh when we think about him walking across the stage on those huge stilts as a giraffe in “The Lion King.” And what about that time he popped out of a huge Christmas package and the time he was the Grinch. Being the center of attention is not something Jake is comfortable with but Mr. Chandler made him feel more comfortable bringing a bit of comedy to the shows.
The highlight was as the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz." This is a role we never thought possible as Jake had a couple of solos and we thought he would be too nervous to do them. Mr. Chandler coached him through those songs and he did them.
The trip to Washington, D.C., was wonderful. I heard Jake, as well as several of his friends, say that it was their favorite chorus trip. Hawaii was wonderful but it’s hard to top the cathedrals as far as singing venues go. The architecture is simply amazing. It’s to describe how beautiful it is. Photos don’t do justice to how amazing it really is.
The acoustics are also wonderful in the cathedral. The voices sounded so magical. There were many tears in the audience as the students sang. I still cry when I listen to the videos I made of the songs the students sang that Sunday evening. Their voices blend together so beautifully.
Not only has Mr. Chandler helped the children musically but he has helped lift them up in so many other ways. I saw so many things "behind the scenes" that he did for these teenagers. I will always be grateful for not only what he did in Jake's life but for the hundreds of others who passed through the chorus room.
His wife is also an important part of his success and is always by his side. Our family is also so very grateful for Renee and what she does to make the chorus program be successful.
It's a sad time as Jake graduates but we have many, many wonderful chorus memories!
