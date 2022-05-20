A conversation between a few women in the middle of a lake has turned into plans for a ministry on that same water with people to come by boat and water to worship together.
The first service will be held Memorial Day weekend and we’re all excited to see what comes of that conversation between a few friends who were admiring the beauty of the water around them.
Last spring, I was out on Lake Hartwell with a group of women on a retreat. We were enjoying the beautiful nature around us which led to talk about God and what he has done in our life.
A friend who lives on Lake Hartwell shared how some people who come to the lake for the weekends in the summer often miss out on going to their regular church. This conversation ended up with us brainstorming on how great it would be for a ministry to be offered right on the water from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
That Saturday afternoon conversation is coming to life this Memorial Day weekend when Water’s Edge Ministry of Lake Hartwell holds its first service at 10 a.m. at Tiger Cove, also known as Jack’s Landing. It’s open to residents of Lake Hartwell, weekend visitors or anyone in the area. You can come by boat or by car (and bring a chair). The FM frequency to listen is 90.5.
I volunteered to do social media for the new ministry and spent a recent day at the lake taking photos and videos. I’ve been posting frequently on Facebook, so check out the page if you are interested (Water’s Edge Ministry at Lake Hartwell).
Rachael Parr, a retired Jackson County teacher, is director of the ministry. She originally had the idea for the ministry and has been the force behind bringing it to life. Jim Dawson, a retired pastor who lives on Lake Hartwell, is the senior pastor; and Sherry Lewis, a retired Banks County teacher, is the associate pastor.
I’m sharing our story because many residents in our area have homes in Lake Hartwell or visit the area. So, please join us Sundays at 10 a.m.
I also wanted to share how a small nugget of an idea can quickly take life if you want it enough and work towards it. It’s been amazing to see Water’s Edge Ministry go from an afternoon talk between a few women to a ministry about to kick off in two weeks.
