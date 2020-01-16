Every year the University of Georgia sponsors a series of seminars around the state to get an outlook on agriculture markets in the forthcoming year. This year, Jaemor Farms in Alto will host the event for Northeast Georgia on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
“This will be an excellent opportunity to network with farmers in the area and get an idea on what to expect in the agriculture industry in 2020,” leaders state.
Registration cost is $25 which includes lunch.
Registration can be filled out online at www.georgiaagforecast.com or by calling 706-542-5046.
Registration is due by Monday, Jan. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.