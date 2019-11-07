Governor Brian Kemp, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service, is declaring Nov. 6, as Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day and encouraging schools, businesses and individuals to take part in the severe weather exercise/tornado test at 9:30 a.m.
“Hurricane season is ending, but the threat of severe weather isn’t over,” said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. “We typically see storms, including tornadoes, in late October through November, so this is an opportunity to provide our citizens with information and help educate them on how to better prepare for severe weather.”
In support of this day, many schools and businesses will be conducting their own severe weather exercise/tornado "TEST" which will be triggered by the NOAA Weather Radio's Routine Weekly Test. All six National Weather Service Forecast Offices will issue this special routine weekly radio test simultaneously across the state around 9:30 AM.
To help Georgians prepare for severe weather, GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia campaign offers resources and information residents can use to be informed about potential threats, develop a communications plan and create an emergency supply kit.
Employers can use the Ready Your Business guide to create custom contingency plans, and children can visit the ReadyKids page for age-appropriate information, videos and games. Your county emergency management agency is also a great resource for information or tips to help you and your family stay prepared.
