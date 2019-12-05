Georgia Farm Bureau volunteers are proud to be a part of the GivingTuesdayKids. There are 70 elementary schools across the state projected to participate in the movement that will take place on Giving Tuesday, the global holiday for giving.
“While Giving Tuesday has been around for many years, GivingTuesdayKids is a new effort to help kids to get involved in this special tradition,” state leaders. “Rather than making a financial donation, kids are encouraged to complete a service project for their nonprofit of choice.”
The movement is held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. students will complete a project to benefit wildlife and agriculture in Georgia. Georgia Farm Bureau volunteers in 69 counties will help children create “seed balls” which are a combination of compost, clay and seeds that can be deployed in a variety of places to produce wildflowers and plants. These wildflowers will benefit the bee and butterfly population, which will in turn benefit the environment and Georgia agriculture, the state’s number one industrial sector.
“Not only do the kids have a blast creating and deploying their ‘seed balls,’ this hands-on science activity teaches them about agriculture and how their environment is connected to the food they eat and the clothes they wear,” leaders state.
For more information on this project, contact Whitney Mooney at wsmooney@gfb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.