The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture has presented a $1,000 grant to the Banks County Elementary School (BCES) for its ag education program.
BCES is one of 26 elementary schools across Georgia selected to participate in a pilot program to introduce ag education to elementary students.
GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom presented the grant at the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association Mid-Winter Conference. Dr. Wendy Fuschetti, BCES ag teacher, accepted the grant.
BCES will use the grant to educate students on soil and hydroponic growing systems and how chicken eggs are incubated.
The Georgia legislature passed the Georgia Agricultural Education Act, which established the elementary school ag education pilot program, in 2018. Students involved in the pilot have opportunities to build on-campus gardens, interact with livestock and learn about agriculture in their area.
The Elementary Agricultural Education pilot program is part of the Georgia Career Technical & Agricultural Education program through the Georgia Department of Education. The State Board of Education approved curriculum standards for the pilot elementary agricultural program in June 2019 that were implemented in the pilot program beginning in the fall of 2019.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that funds projects to increase the public’s understanding of agriculture, offers scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and funds leadership development programs. To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or lrbaucom@gfb.org.
